Share your input on the development of a Municipal Service and Financing Agreements policy

Guelph, Ont., ​August 29, 2024​ – On September 13, the City of Guelph will host a virtual open house about developing Guelph’s Municipal Service and Financing Agreements (MSFA) policy. MSFAs, also known as front-ending agreements, allow municipalities to work with developers to build infrastructure, like water and wastewater services, to support housing and business development.

Reaching Guelph’s housing targets requires a coordinated effort. The City’s budget and resources are limited. With these agreements, developers can move projects forward, ahead of when the City’s fiscal capacity would allow, by funding and building the needed infrastructure, which is then repaid by the City as housing development occurs.

We want to connect with developers, homebuilders and others in the sector, as well as members of the Guelph community.

Municipal Service and Financing Agreements policy virtual open house

Date: Friday, September 13

Time: 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Zoom – Register through Zoom to receive a meeting link

During the virtual open house, staff will:

Provide an overview of what Municipal Service and Financing Agreements are, how they work, and why Guelph is creating a policy;

Discuss the process for entering into an agreement, who builds the infrastructure to enable housing development, and the repayment terms as development occurs.

Can’t attend virtually? More information will be shared in an Information Report to Council on October 25.

For more information

Kevin Yaraskavitch, Senior Corporate Analyst, Financial Strategy

Finance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3986

[email protected]