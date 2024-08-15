Proposed development in your community

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

6:00 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

About the planning application(s)

26-40 Carden St. and 27-39 Macdonell St. (File: OZS24-012) – Ward 2

The subject lands have frontage on both Carden Street and Macdonell Street and are located mid block between Wyndham Street North and Wilson Street.

Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments are proposed to permit the development of a 14-storey building with 120 residential units and 595 square metres of at grade commercial space.

The Planner to contact for this application:

Lindsay Sulatycki

Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 Ext. 3313

[email protected]

Site-Specific Housekeeping Amendments to the City’s Comprehensive Zoning By-law (2023)-20790 (File: OZS24-013) – Citywide

Zoning By-law Amendments are proposed to incorporate previous Council and Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) decisions on Zoning By-law Amendments under the 1995 Zoning By-law (1995)-14865 into the 2023 Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, and to create placeholders for future OLT decisions to be included once issued. The administrative amendments apply to decisions on the following properties:

12 Poole Street

78-82 Eastview Road

140 Hadati Drive

33-41 Arkell Road and 1408 Gordon Street

785 Gordon Street (placeholder only)

1242 and 1270 Gordon Street and 9 Valley Road (placeholder only)

No further changes to the properties in question result from the proposed housekeeping amendment.

The Planner to contact for this application:

Katie Nasswetter

Project Manager, Policy Planning

519-837-5616 Ext. 2356

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, September 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, September 6, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, August 30, 2024 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]