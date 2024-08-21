City of Guelph advocates on municipal funding, community health, and housing stability among other priorities at the 2024 AMO conference

Ottawa, Ont., ​August 21, 2024​ – The City of Guelph’s delegation joined municipal, provincial and federal leaders at the 125th Annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in Ottawa from August 18 – 20. The conference provided the perfect backdrop for Guelph’s leadership to advocate for investments and legislative changes to advance key local priorities.

Among the top issues for discussion at the conference was the need for a review of the current municipal fiscal framework. Echoing advocacy from major municipal associations, the City continued to call on the province to undertake this review and give municipalities the tools to fund critical infrastructure and services without putting a financial burden on our communities.

“We met with representatives from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and the Ministry of Infrastructure. We had very constructive conversations, especially around how a review of the municipal fiscal framework will empower us to address many of the pressing infrastructure renewal needs Guelph is facing” said Jayne Holmes, Acting Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph.

At its meeting with Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the City’s delegation also raised the issue of renovictions. In the face of rising illegal evictions across the province, the City advocated for strengthening the Residential Tenancies Act and its enforcement to ensure that the housing security of renters is sufficiently protected in Provincial legislation. The City’s advocacy on this issue comes against the backdrop of the Ontario’s Big City Mayors Solve the Crisis campaign, which calls on all levels of government to address the broader humanitarian housing crisis in Ontario

On community health issues, the City’s delegation met with Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care to discuss the need for permanent funding and the need for an expansion of the Community Paramedicine for Long Term Care program. This program provides an invaluable service for vulnerable seniors in our community, and permanent funding would enable Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services to make long-term investments and further increase the level of care.

“The City is committed to addressing key challenges like housing, infrastructure renewal, and community health through our Future Guelph Strategic plan, but these issues require collaboration and support from all levels of government. The conversations we had with the province were very important and we leave this conference hopeful” finished Holmes.

The City extends its gratitude to AMO for organizing a successful conference and the province for providing the opportunity to share the City’s most pressing advocacy priorities.

“The AMO conference was a great opportunity to advocate on important matters that impact Guelph with our provincial government counterparts,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We got to share our ideas and discuss them in detail and for that, I’d like to thank the Province for listening to our concerns and being open to working with us on some of these issues.”

Copies of the City’s advocacy materials outlining the key issues being raised at AMO 2024 are available on guelph.ca/amo

Meeting details

The City’s delegation, which included members of Council and the City’s Executive Team, leaves AMO having met with the following provincial partners:

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Paul Calandra;

Minister of Long-Term Care, Natalia Kusendova-Bashta;

Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, Greg Rickford;

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance, Zee Hamid;

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure, Amarjot Sandhu, and;

Marit Stiles and m embers of Ontario’s Official Opposition.

Additionally, members of the City’s delegation supported Wellington County and Ontario’s Big City Mayors on several other meetings with provincial representatives.

About the Association of Municipalities Ontario

The Association of Municipalities Ontario is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

Media Contact

Sheena Switzer, Manager, Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2463

[email protected]