Water Smart Business Program: CPK Interior Products is seeing results

By optimizing a cooling tower, CPK Interior Products saves over $31,000 annually!

CPK Interior Products is a world-class manufacturing facility located in Guelph that produces automotive interiors. They are proactively looking for new and innovative ways to reduce their impact on natural resources, like water.

After auditing their water use through the Water Smart Business program, CPK Interior Products identified that they could reduce their water use by more than 20 cubic metres (m3) per day if they optimized their cooling tower.

By optimizing their cooling tower, CPK Interior Products is expected to save $31,000 off its water bill annually. Through the Water Smart Business Program, CPK Interior Products is making a difference in its community while also saving money.

Quick facts

Total Cost of Retrofit: >$60,000

Water Savings Following Retrofit: 20 m 3 /day (7,318m 3 /year)

/day (7,318m /year) Annual savings from water bill: $31,908

Estimated 15-year savings: $478,614 (estimated without water/wastewater rates changing over time)

Water Smart Business one-time incentive: $15,038

About the Water Smart Business program

The Water Smart Business program offers financial incentives to Guelph businesses that complete a water audit and put in place retrofits that permanently reduce water demand. To learn more, visit guelph.ca/watersmart.