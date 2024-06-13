Notice of intention to designate: 100 Queen Street

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 100 Queen Street as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description of the subject property is The legal description of the property is Lot 98, Plan 243; City of Guelph.

Statement of Significance

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets five of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 569/22. The heritage attributes of 100 Queen Street display: design/physical, historical/associative, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets Criterion 1 because it is a representative example of a Tudor Revival style residence in the City of Guelph. One of the first Tudor Revival residences in the City, the structure possesses a high degree of integrity.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets Criterion 6 because it reflects and demonstrates the ideas of architect W. Frye Colwill, who designed several significant Guelph buildings, namely Torrance Public School and the Carnegie Library.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets Criterion 7 because it is important in maintaining the character of an area. Prominently located at the corner of Queen Street and Eramosa Road, the property maintains the character of the area, defined by the housing built in the surrounding neighbourhood on Eramosa Road, Queen Street, King Street, and Ardmay Crescent.

The subject property meets Criterion 8 because it is physically, functionally, and visually linked to its surroundings. The residence was designed to correspond to its location on a corner lot, with the main entrance located at the northeast corner of the building. This design foreshadows Colwill’s 1909 design of the Guelph Public Library, which was also situated on a corner lot with an entrance located at the corner of the building.

The subject property meets Criterion 9 because it is a landmark in the community. The property’s location on a corner lot atop Eramosa Hill gives it impressive visual prominence.

Description of Heritage Attributes

The following elements of the property at 100 Queen Street should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

The scale, form and massing of the 1901 two and a half storey detached residential dwelling.

The hipped roof and projecting gables

The cladding materials, including the exterior brick walls and faux half timbering on the second storey and under the gables

All window and door openings in the 1901 structure

All extant leaded windows

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the heritage designation by-law. A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated June 11, 2024 and at www.guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

Acting City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services (519) 837-5616 x 3872

[email protected].

Notice date: June 13, 2024