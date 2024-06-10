National Celebration of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples event at Riverside Park on June 21

Guelph, Ont., June 10, 2024 – On June 21, the summer solstice, Guelph will celebrate the rich culture, notable achievements and unique heritage of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples in Guelph and beyond.

Visit Riverside Park north, near the bandshell, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to attend an event hosted by local Indigenous community members, featuring music, dancing, drumming and stories. Indigenous food and crafts will be available for purchase.

About the Celebration

Since 1996, many First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 during the summer solstice. Additionally, June is National Indigenous History Month—a time for all Canadians to reflect upon and learn the history, cultures, contributions and resilience of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples.

In Guelph, this event is planned by local First Nations, Inuit, and Métis leaders with support from the City of Guelph’s Museums and Culture division.

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager

Museums and Culture, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-836-1221 extension 2775

[email protected]