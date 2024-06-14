Hanlon Creek Park trail closures for trail paving and repair begin in July

Several trail sections in Hanlon Creek Park to undergo paving and repair in July

Notice date: June 14

About the project

The City is working with 5 Star Paving (Cambridge) Inc. to undertake trail paving and repairs in Hanlon Creek Park, located at 505 Kortright Road West. This work involves grading sloped sections of trail, paving some currently unpaved trail segments and repairing existing paved trail sections.

Construction schedule

Work is expected to start July 8 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Trails closed, no pedestrian access

While construction is underway, several trail segments throughout the park will be closed. Signs will be posted on-site to indicate the closures, with detour routes identified if applicable. For trail users who travel through Hanlon Creek Park to get between Ironwood Road and Kortright Road West, Scottsdale Drive will be the alternate route for the duration of the trail closures.

Access to the splash pad from Kortright Road West will not be impacted.

Tree removals

Some tree removals will be required to accommodate construction. This project will be followed by naturalization efforts in the park to replace trees removed during construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Daniel Waters, Trails Technologist

Sports and Leisure Grounds, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2010

[email protected]