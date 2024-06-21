The City’s 2024 Guelph Satisfaction Survey results show that our residents continue to be happy with life in Guelph and with City services.

Between March 22 and April 8, we surveyed a random sample of Guelph residents to learn about satisfaction with the current level of City programs and services, views toward property taxes, overall decision-making and priority-setting within the City, equity in service delivery, customer service, communication, and their perception of quality of life in Guelph.

Satisfaction surveys help us to understand if we’re meeting our mission to deliver responsible and responsive public service to Guelph’s growing and diverse community. The results also help us to identify opportunities where we can continue to make improvements to ensure the city is future-ready and a great place for everyone.

The survey results show that the pressures of inflation, increased cost of living, and housing affordability are impacting Guelph residents, as they are in communities all across Canada. Despite these pressures, the satisfaction survey indicates that Guelph residents overall feel they have a good quality of life and are satisfied with the services provided by the City. We recognize there is more work to be done to continue improving services to the community in areas of affordable housing, equity and accessibility.

We’ll use the results to support and inform corporate initiatives, identify gaps and efficiencies to explore in advance of budget updates for 2025 through 2027, improve program or service design and delivery, and enhance the resident experience.

The survey results, along with Guelph’s Community Plan and the City’s Future Guelph strategic plan, also serve as a guide in our journey to run a modern government, one that is effective, fiscally responsible, and trusted by the community.

What we heard

Of the 610 Guelph residents surveyed by phone:

Nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) rate the quality of life in Guelph as good or very good.

One in three (33 per cent) indicated that the most important issue facing Guelph today is housing availability and/or affordability, followed by poverty, homelessness, social issues and food security (15 per cent) and property taxes or taxes in general (8 per cent).

Seven in 10 (70 per cent) remain satisfied with the value they receive for their tax dollars, including user rates and fees must increase.

Feelings were closely split when it came to taxes and user fees. Two in five respondents (40 per cent) express a preference for maintaining existing programs, service levels and facilities even if it means taxes or user fees must increase. In contrast, 34 per cent felt there should be no increase to taxes or user fees, even if it means cuts to programs, services and facilities. Meanwhile, 19 per cent thought new programs, services and facilities should be added, even if it meant an increase in taxes or user fees. Another six per cent were indifferent.

When asked about their most recent interaction with the City:

Nearly 9 in 10 (88 per cent) say they are satisfied with the information or service provided.

65 per cent believe that the City provides information openly and transparently.

15 per cent say they’ve experienced barriers or difficulties in accessing City programs and services, with physical and accessibility barriers cited most often.

Residents who had contact with the City between March 2023 and March 2024 say the information or services provided are:

Fair and equitable: 67 per cent agree

Easy and accessible: 78 per cent agree

Accurate and reliable: 73 per cent agree

Timely: 70 per cent agree

Friendly and personal: 77 per cent agree

Background

Between March 22 and April 8, the City conducted its fourth satisfaction survey since 2017 to better understand resident needs and expectations. Forum Research administered the survey and completed 610 interviews by phone with residents 18 years or older. An additional 330 self-selected respondents participated in an online survey during the same period. Thank you to all those who participated. Over 900 people answered the survey!

The 2024 information collected was compared to past City of Guelph satisfaction surveys, as well as Forum Research’s municipal database wherever possible.

The City will continue to conduct the survey every two years, with the next one planned for 2026.

