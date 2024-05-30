Guelph’s Riverside Park Floral Clock blooms with Indigenous Heritage this June

Kiinwi gda’aawmi Chi Naakinigwewin Bemaadizijik”

Translation: We are all Treaty People

“Dakokiiwin Maamwi”

Translation: Taking Steps Together

Guelph, Ont., ​May 30, 2024​ – In celebration of National Indigenous History Month this June, the City of Guelph is excited to unveil a new and exciting partnership with the Moccasin Identifier Project. This initiative will see the transformation of our historic Floral Clock at Riverside Park to include moccasins, representing the treaty partners of this area.

The Riverside Floral Clock will display two large moccasins in the Anishnaabe design with the words “We are all Treaty People” along the bottom. This message encapsulates the spirit of unity and recognition of treaties. It also serves as a reminder of the living history and ongoing contributions of Indigenous Peoples in Guelph.

“As part of our commitment to reconciliation, the City continues to look for opportunities and partnerships that will facilitate further education and learning about the place we now call Guelph. Through this installation, we hope to bring treaty awareness to the public” said Sara Sayyed, the City’s Senior Advisor, Equity, Anti-Racism and Indigenous Initiatives.

The Moccasin Identifier is a program aimed at building awareness about treaty relationships between Indigenous and Non- Indigenous Canadians, recognizing their role and responsibility as a treaty person and contributing to a nation built on respect and shared stewardship of the land. Guelph lies on Treaty 3 Territory, held with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

“This project is not just about marking a place; it’s about starting a conversation and educating the public on the rich history and ongoing presence of Indigenous Peoples. The City is proud to recognize this history and hopes this floral installation can help start conversations about Indigenous contributions to the area” said Dave Beaton, the City’s Program Manager, Forest and Sustainable Landscape.

The floral installation features several colourful flowers. The clock, which has been recently planted is expected to be in full bloom by September in commemoration of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Floral Clock design was created by the City of Guelph in consultation with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the Moccasin Identifier project. Community members are encouraged to visit the newly installed Floral Clock, to learn more about treaties, the Moccasin Identifier Project, and take a moment to reflect on the contributions of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

You can also see the current design and past Floral Clock installations on guelph.ca/floralclock.

