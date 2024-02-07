Mayor’s Awards honour five local volunteers

Guelph, Ont., February 7, 2024 – Mayor Cam Guthrie will present the 2023 Mayor’s Awards to five exceptional local volunteers tomorrow morning as part of the 2024 State of the City Address event.

“I am thrilled to bring back the Mayor’s Awards after a three-year hiatus and honour these citizens’ inspirational contributions to the Guelph community,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “The Mayor’s Awards recipients truly make Guelph a better place through their volunteer service.”

The 2023 honourees are:

Mike Darmon , who is most well known for his volunteer service with the Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation (GCAT). Through his service with GCAT, Mike is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the quantity, quality and safety of active transportation in Guelph. Mike spends countless hours researching active transportation issues, developing proposed infrastructure solutions, building the City’s community of active transportation users, and liaising with City Staff, Council and other stakeholders. Mike also volunteers his time to build the outdoor ice-skating rink in Riverside Park.

The Mayor’s Awards have been presented since 1997, when they were established by Mayor Joe Young, with a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Honourees have been recognized for volunteer contributions to many different aspects of city life, including arts and culture, health and mental health, community building, athletics, active transportation and the environment.

Learn more about the Mayor’s Awards and past honourees.

