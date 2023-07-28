Guelph introduces e-scooters as part of Ontario’s pilot program

New bylaw in effect July 25

Guelph, Ont., July 28, 2023 – The City of Guelph has opted to join Ontario’s electric kick-style scooter (e-scooter) pilot program, allowing the use of e-scooters on City streets and designated multi-use paths within the city.

On July 25, City Council approved E-scooter By-law (2023)-20819. The bylaw is effective July 25 and will remain in effect until the conclusion of the Province’s pilot program on January 1, 2025, or earlier if determined by the Province.

Under the new bylaw, specific conditions have been set to ensure the safe operation of e-scooters in Guelph. By adhering to this bylaw, e-scooter users can contribute to accident prevention and the overall safety of pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and themselves.

Residents of Guelph are encouraged to enjoy the benefits of e-scooters during the pilot program while strictly following the bylaw. Similar to bicycles, all Highway Traffic Act rules apply when riding e-scooters in Guelph. Violations of the bylaw may result in penalties ranging from a fine of approximately $250 to $2,500.

An e-scooter is a vehicle with two wheels, a standing platform, a handlebar for steering, lights on the front and back, and specific limitations regarding weight, motor power, and maximum speed.

To be eligible to ride an e-scooter in Guelph, users must be 16 years of age or older, always stand while operating the e-scooter, refrain from carrying passengers or transporting packages that aren’t secured in a permitted bag carried by the driver, and comply with all Highway Traffic Act rules. Additionally, users between the ages of 16 and 18 must wear a helmet. Riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs is strictly prohibited.

It’s important to note that e-scooters can only be used on city roadways (including bike lanes) and on designated multi-use paths in Guelph. Sidewalks, trails, non-designated multi-use paths, parks, and City-owned properties including parking lots are off-limits for e-scooter usage. Proper parking is essential, ensuring walkways remain clear for pedestrians.

If you encounter any issues or have concerns regarding e-scooter usage, please contact Guelph’s Bylaw Compliance office at 519-837-2529. Alternatively, you can report problems online at guelph.ca/how-can-we-help-you. For more information about the program visit guelph.ca/escooter.

Let’s work together to make Guelph’s e-scooter pilot program a safe and successful venture, enjoying the benefits they offer while prioritizing the well-being of our community.

Resources

E-scooter By-law (2023)-20819

Staff report: E-scooter By-law – 2023-276

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager Corporate and Community Safety

Operations, City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]