City of Guelph welcomes Conestoga College to the downtown core

Key facts

Conestoga College is ranked among Canada’s Top 15 research colleges. In 2021-22, almost 4,500 Conestoga students and 350 faculty members were engaged in applied research projects.

The college serves more than 50,000 full and part-time learners each year through a growing network of campuses across Southwestern Ontario.

The college has produced more than 170,000 graduates, who add more than $3.4 billion to Ontario’s economy each year.

Release

Guelph, Ont., April 13, 2023 – Conestoga College is building a new full-service programming campus in downtown Guelph. The new campus, first announced at a press conference, is set to open as early as September 2025 at 130 Macdonell Street as Co-operators move into a new head office in Guelph in 2024.

The City of Guelph and Conestoga College are committed to working together to attract and develop new talent to meet the needs of today’s rapidly changing world. The new campus will offer state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, providing students with hands-on training and education in a variety of fields, including Applied Computer Science & Information Technology, Business, Creative Industries and Interdisciplinary Studies.

The downtown campus, being acquired from Skyline Apartment REIT, will augment Conestoga’s existing Guelph campus at 460 Speedvale Avenue West. Operated by the college since 1970, the Speedvale campus delivers education and training for the automotive power trades as well as business programs, academic upgrading, and career-focused programs. The college also delivers local training for Personal Support Workers at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph in collaboration with Schlegel Villages.

Conestoga College’s significant investment supports the City’s economic development and tourism strategy by collaborating and addressing emerging workforce needs that support Guelph’s priority economic sectors including advanced manufacturing, agri-innovation, and life sciences.

Quotes

“We’re delighted to establish a new Conestoga campus in Downtown Guelph to serve the needs of students and the local community. The downtown location provides outstanding access to amenities, services, and transit options that will support a high-quality learning and working experience for students and employees. We look forward to working with our community and industry partners as we expand our capacity to serve the needs of Guelph-area residents, businesses and employers through the development of highly skilled workers to meet current and emerging workforce demands.”

John Tibbits, President, Conestoga College

“I am thrilled that Conestoga College is choosing to build a new campus and expand in Guelph. Colleges and trades are vital to economic development and community vibrancy. For Guelph to land an institution like Conestoga College is an incredible feat. This will reinvigorate our downtown economy, create jobs, and bring students to enjoy our shops, restaurants, and arts and culture venues.”

Mayor Cam Guthrie

“This is a major economic boost for downtown and the entire city. A downtown Guelph Conestoga Campus is a game-changer and an incredible opportunity to attract talent to our community, bring more people to our vibrant downtown core and add strength to the Innovation Corridor.”

Jayne Holmes, Deputy Chief Administrator, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services, City of Guelph

“This is a win for all of us. A thriving downtown economy is crucial to the overall health and prosperity of a city. It’s a place where people work, live, and play, contributing to the social and economic fabric of our community. By expanding into downtown Guelph, Conestoga College is contributing to the creation of a strong and sustainable local economy.”

Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Guelph

“Skyline Apartment REIT thanks Conestoga College, Co-operators, and the City of Guelph for their diligent work on this lengthy, multi-faceted transaction; together, we are paving the road ahead for an exciting opportunity in Guelph. Co-operators has been a pleasure to work with over the past 15 years, and we look forward to our continued partnership for the remainder of their tenancy. Additionally, Conestoga College has helped make the transaction process as smooth as possible, and we look forward to their arrival to downtown Guelph.”

Matthew Organ, President, Skyline Apartment

About Conestoga College

Established in 1967, Conestoga now serves approximately 30,000 registered students through campuses and training centres in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford, Ingersoll and Brantford and is a provincial leader in apprenticeship training. Continuing education programs attract approximately 26,000 enrolments each year. Conestoga delivers more than 300 career-focused programs, and has more degree offerings than any other college outside of the GTA, including Ontario’s only college-based, accredited engineering degrees. As one of the country’s top research colleges, Conestoga’s applied research activities support student learning and helps area businesses grow, innovate and improve their productivity.

About Guelph’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors. It also includes specific actions to support COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in Guelph.

