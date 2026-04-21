Construction notice: College Avenue West closed between Gordon Street and Borden Street starting May 4

Notice date: April 21, 2026

What’s happening:

As part of the College Avenue Infrastructure Improvements project, the City of Guelph’s contractor, Goetz Construction is constructing the new curbs and sidewalks, placing asphalt, and restoring the boulevards as part of the infrastructure improvements on College Avenue West, from Gordon Street to Borden Street (Stage 1B construction).

Once this work is completed, the City will continue planned infrastructure upgrades on College Avenue West. In June, we’ll start upgrades on College Avenue West, from Borden Street to just east of University Avenue West (Stage 2 construction). We’ll provide updates about for this upcoming construction on guelph.ca/construction.

Why:

The City is making necessary upgrades to underground pipes and improving infrastructure to support Guelph’s growing population. This work is identified in the City’s Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan, Cycling Master Plan, Transportation Master Plan and Official Plan .

When:

We expect construction on College Avenue West, between Gordon Street and Borden Street (Stage 1B construction), to begin on or about May 4, and anticipate it will be completed by June 5, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: College Avenue West will be closed, between Gordon Street and Borden Street. No through traffic permitted. Local access will be maintained on College Avenue West. Please follow the posted detour route along Gordon Street, Stone Road and Edinburgh Road South.

Sidewalks: Please expect temporary disruptions and follow the posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes 1, 2 and 15 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule and the contractor will move if necessary. To mitigate mixing of carts during construction, we ask that carts be labelled with your house number

Private driveway access: All businesses in the construction area remain open and effort will be made to keep properties accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. – 7p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected. The City’s contractor, Goetz Construction, will provide notice of any changes that may occur.

Map of Construction Area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction