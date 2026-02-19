Notice of public open house #2: Gordon Street and Clair/Laird Road environmental assessment

The study

The City of Guelph has initiated a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) Study for improvements to Gordon Street, from Clair Road to Maltby Road, and Clair/Laird Road, from Victoria Road to Southgate Drive (Highway 6 on/off ramps). The study will build on recommendations identified in the previously completed Clair-Maltby Master Environmental Servicing Plan (MESP) and the City’s Transportation Master Plan (TMP).

Study area map

You are invited to participate!

The City of Guelph is hosting the second of two Public Open Houses for this study. Public Open House #2 will provide an update on the study, including the evaluation of alternative design concepts, recommended design concepts, preliminary impacts and mitigation measures.

You are invited to attend Public Open House #2 on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, from 6:30 –8:30 p.m. at Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School, Theatre Arts Room (200 Clair Road West, Guelph, ON N1L 1G1). This event is being held in person as a drop-in style open house, with no formal presentation. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and obtain your feedback. Materials on display at the open house will be available on the project website for public review and comment – visit: haveyoursay.guelph.ca/en/projects/gordon-clair-laird-assessment

The process

The study is being completed as a Schedule ‘C’ project in accordance with the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (October 2000, amended in 2007, 2011, 2015, 2023 & 2024), which is approved under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act. The study will address the requirements of Phases 3 and 4 of the Municipal Class EA process.

To address the need for increased road use, the objective of the study is to examine the preferred alternative solution from the MESP, which includes widening arterial roads from two (2) to four (4) lanes, adding active transportation connections, implementing utility and service upgrades, and consider the feasibility of a multi-use crossing across Gordon Street. Upon completion of the study, an Environmental Study Report (ESR) will be prepared to document the Municipal Class EA planning and decision-making process and will made available for a 30-day public review period. A Notice of Completion will be issued at that stage.

If you have any questions or comments regarding the study, or wish to be added to the email list for receiving notices, please contact one of the project team members:

Colleen Gammie, P. Eng, PMP

Manager, Capital Planning and Growth

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2282

[email protected] Andrew McGregor, MCIP, RPP

Consultant Project Manager

R.V. Anderson Associates Ltd.

905-685-5049 extension 4211

[email protected]

All comments received through the course of the study will be considered when confirming the preferred design.

Personal information collected or submitted in writing at public meetings will be collected, used and disclosed by members of City Council and City staff in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA). All comments will become part of the public record. If you have questions about the collection, use and disclosure of this personal information, please contact the City’s Information and Access Coordinator by phone at 519-822-1260 extension 2670 or by emailing [email protected].

This notice was first issued on February 16, 2026.