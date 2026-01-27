Decision meeting for designation of Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District on February 10

Guelph, Ont., January 27, 2026 – City Council will consider the proposed designation of the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District at a decision meeting on Tuesday, February 10. This includes consideration of the designation bylaw, and final draft plan and guidelines for the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District (HCD).

Review the final draft of the Ontario Reformatory HCD plan on Have Your Say or on the Ontario Reformatory HCD webpage.

This plan provides policy direction, strategies, design guidelines and conservation standards that support and enhance the cultural heritage and unique character of the Ontario Reformatory area.

If you want to attend the February 10 meeting to speak with Council about the final draft HCD plan, please register with the City Clerk’s Office by 10 a.m. on Friday, February 6. You can register in any of the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

Once you register, we will send you a message to confirm and give you instructions on how to join the hybrid Council meeting. We will also explain during the meeting how people watching and attending in person can take part and share their thoughts.

You can send written comments to be included in the February 10 Council agenda in the following ways:

Drop off in-person at the Service Guelph counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Send by regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1.

They must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by 10 a.m. on Friday, February 6.

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2496

[email protected]