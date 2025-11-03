Guelph Tourism announces 2026 funding programs

Applications are now open for tourism projects focused on creating new experiences, improving accessibility, and enhancing existing events and festivals.

Guelph, Ont., November 3, 2025 – The City of Guelph and Destination Marketing Guelph are excited to launch the 2026 Tourism funding programs, featuring the return of the Destination Animation program and the introduction of the brand-new Accessible Destination Fund. These programs are designed to support visitor-focused product development and foster inclusive tourism experiences that position Guelph as a must-see destination for all.

Grant details

Accessible Destination Program: Developed in partnership with AccessNow, a leader in accessibility advocacy and reviews, this new fund provides accessibility reviews for tourism businesses and events. The grant also offers up to $1,000 paid directly to a vendor to support small but impactful accessibility upgrades. The program is also supported by the Gaps and Needs Fund.

Destination Animation program: This program continues to support the creation of new tourism offerings in the community. Applicants can get up to $5,000 for new or expanded tourism offerings with a strong visitor appeal.

“The Gaps and Needs Fund is a flexible program shaped by input from tourism organizations, and we’re excited to support their commitment to accessibility and their efforts to support making Guelph a more inclusive destination by introducing the Accessible Destination Program,” said Hilary McCann, Executive Director of Destination Marketing Guelph.

“Investing directly in tourism operators is a powerful way to strengthen the foundation of Guelph’s visitor economy,” said Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager of Tourism and Destination Development.

How to apply

Local tourism businesses are encouraged to apply by visiting Tourism funding programs – City of Guelph by November 28.

Building on past success

The 2026 programs build on the momentum of last year’s funding cycle, which awarded $106,000 to local tourism operators and events through a competitive process. Funding was distributed via the Destination Animation Fund, the Gather Here Sponsorship Fund, and the Gaps and Needs Fund.

These programs align with the City’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy (2022–2026) and are made possible through the Municipal Accommodation Tax.

For more information, please visit Tourism Funding Programs | Gather in Guelph.

Resources

Tourism Funding Programs | Gather in Guelph

Municipal Accommodation Tax Administration Policy.

AccessNow – pin-pointing accessibility worldwide

Guelph Tourism Annual Report



Media Contact

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph