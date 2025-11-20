Get ready for winter recreation programs!

Program schedules are now available. Registration opens December 11.

Guelph, Ont., November 20, 2025 – Registration for winter recreation programs starts December 11 at 7:30 a.m. Winter schedules are now live on RecEnroll, so you can plan your programs before registration opens.

You can register online at RecEnroll, or by phone at 519-837-5699. If you plan to pay with cash or prefer to register in person, you can do so at the West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, or Evergreen Seniors Community Centre.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Log in to your account on recenroll.ca.

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the Family Member Detail Page, scroll down to the Finance Info section and click/tap the “New” button.

Enter the card information into the form.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enroll in winter programs with just a few clicks.

The Pottery and Art Centre is now open!

Our new Pottery and Art Centre is open at the West End Community Centre. From drawing to hand-building, if you’re ready to try out new pottery and art programs, we’ve got you covered. Explore our programs for all ages on RecEnroll. We can’t wait to see you there!

Feeling spontaneous? Drop-in!

We offer a variety of drop-in programs that are perfect if you’ve got a busy and changing schedule. Participating in drop-in programs is a great way to explore recreation activities, without a long-term commitment. Drop-in space is limited, so registration is recommended. Registration for drop-in programs opens 23 hours before the scheduled start time. If a program has not filled up, walk-ins are welcome.

Browse our programs

Winter programs include swimming, sports, fitness and more! We also offer a variety of unique recreation programs for all abilities and ages. Some of the key programs to keep an eye out on this registration day include:

Adult Social Volleyball (18+)

Social and practice your volleyball skills in a relaxed environment.

Ukelele Heroes (8-12)

Learn the basics of the Ukelele including holding, strumming, cords, and playing notes to rhythm.

Prenatal and post-natal fitness

This program offers classes such as: Baby and Me Strength and Cardio, Prenatal Mobility, and more.

Regardless of what stage of life you’re in, we’ve got the program for you!

Aquatics Leadership Academy

Guelph Recreation has a new Aquatics Leadership Academy plan for those looking to enhance their knowledge and skills in aquatic leadership or become a certified swim instructor or lifeguard. This plan allows residents of Guelph to pay a one-time fee of $300 to register for all five core aquatic leadership courses. The plan can also be used for lane swims and drop-in skill development sessions, allowing you to practice your skills and receive feedback from leadership instructors. Save over 70 per cent when you buy the plan, instead of registering individually – that’s a savings of $785!

Join our recreation team

Do you enjoy working with children, making a splash in aquatics, or encouraging your community to get active? If so, we want to hear from you! We’re recruiting for recreation program instructors and aquatics positions including swim instructor guards and assistant instructors. Find all our job postings and apply online at guelph.ca/careers.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program helps adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes and other memberships. To learn more about the fee assistance options and to apply, visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699 or visit any of our Community Centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people living with disabilities

We are committed to making our recreation programs inclusive and accessible, creating a welcoming environment where individuals of all abilities can fully participate.

Inclusion Services are available for individuals living with disabilities who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no additional cost.

We have adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including Active Start for 4 to 7 years and Adapted Multi-Sport for ages 8 to 12. We’re also offering Waves with Friends, Friendly Thursdays social group and and Friday Friends social group. Browse RecEnroll to view diverse programming for everyone.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699