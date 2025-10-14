Construction notice: New multi-use trail connecting Deerpath Drive to Castlebury Park

Notice date: October 14, 2025

What’s happening

We’re building a new multi-use trail within the hydro corridor, connecting Deerpath Drive to Castlebury Park. The trail will extend along the western property line beside the residential lots and will connect to existing trails within the park and leading to Paisley Road.

Why

This is another exciting project, making it easier to get around Guelph in line with one of the key objectives set in our Future Guelph strategic plan. Multi-use trails like this help us meet the growing demand for safe active transportation routes and allow more people to access and enjoy our parks and programs.

When

We’ll begin construction on or around October 15, and we expect all work to be completed by December 2025.

Changes during construction

Traffic lanes: There will be occasional lane reductions on Deerpath Drive in front of the hydro corridor. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Guelph Transit: Construction will not impact transit routes.

Waste collection: Construction will not impact waste collection.

Private driveway access: Construction will not impact driveway access.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Tiffany Hanna, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 3371

[email protected]