Celebrating all things forests and trees during National Forest Week, September 21 to 27

Events, information and plenty of tree-flavoured fun

Guelph, Ont., September 16, 2025 – Each September, National Forest Week is celebrated across Canada. Forests, along with the trees and other plants that form them, bring all kinds of benefits to our communities. They can mitigate climate change, store carbon, improve air quality, enhance public health and mental wellbeing, reduce stormwater run-off, and much more. We have some events and information campaigns planned for the week—read on to learn all about them!

Join us for a community tree planting on September 27

The City of Guelph is pleased to host a recognition event to celebrate the $50,000 CN EcoConnexions – From the Ground Up grant awarded to the City through Tree Canada for community greening initiatives. Join us to celebrate and help expand our urban tree canopy with a community tree planting at Grange Road Park, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on September 27. Get all the event details on our events calendar.

Participate in even more community events

For more community events during and beyond National Forest Week, check out the many listings on the Guelph Urban Forest Friends and Trees for Guelph events calendars.

Seeding social media with tree appreciation

With so much to celebrate about trees, we’ll be featuring our favourite forest facts and information on our social media feeds throughout National Forest Week. Follow along starting September 21 on Facebook, X, Instagram, Bluesky and Threads!

Taking care of your trees during construction

If you’re preparing for construction on your property that may impact your trees, the City’s Tree Technical Manual is a handy resource that helps you plan the work in ways that prevent tree damage. Check out the City’s website for more information and resources.

If you’re doing work that requires you to injure or remove a tree, you might need a permit. Learn more on the tree bylaws and permit webpage or contact [email protected] or 519-837-5626 if you have questions.

Learn more about Guelph’s urban forest

For more information on the City’s One Canopy strategy, caring for trees, planting programs and other environmental sustainability initiatives, check out guelph.ca/trees.

For more information

519-837-5626

[email protected]