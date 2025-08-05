City of Guelph introduces new online parking portal



Parking modernization will improve customer service and reduce administrative costs



Guelph, Ont., Aug 5, 2025 – The City of Guelph has launched a new digital parking portal giving permit holders the ability to manage both individual permits and bulk permits (where users register plates on behalf of another driver) online rather than by contacting the City directly. The City estimates that applicants for new permits can save up to $108 from waived startup fees by registering their plates in the online parking portal; these cost savings are the result of the elimination of administrative costs from the previous manual system.



“We’ve been working hard to modernize parking in the city, and are happy to finally launch a tool that empowers Guelph customers to have control over their own permits and eliminates administrative processing times” says Ashley Kassian, Operations Program Manager with the City of Guelph. “This new self-service portal saves on costs previously incurred by the user, with no more start-up or physical pass fees. This is a big win for parking in Guelph.”



Like other cities nearby, Guelph is updating its parking lots and parkades to improve customer service. As parking gates and pay stations age, they become harder and more expensive for the City to maintain. The new online parking portal not only reduces administrative fees for users, but will help make parking administration more sustainable for the municipality.



Pilot testing for a new and improved digital parking payment system first began in June 2025. By November 2025, all lots and parkades will have their gates removed – the final step of the transition process. All non-permit holders will then be able to pay via the HONK mobile app, or by debit, credit or coin at nearby payment kiosks.

Current parking permit holders are encouraged to check their email for a message from the City parking division containing important information about their pass. City staff are working to securely transfer the thousands of pre-existing permit holders’ details into the new system.

For more information, visit guelph.ca/parking.



