Changes coming to City parking lots – no more gates

The parking gates and pay stations in City parking lots and parkades are getting older and harder to maintain. Guelph is updating all parking lots and parkades so you can get in and out of City parking lots faster and easier, whether you have a permit or not.

Hourly parking

Enter and exit faster: no waiting for people to pay to raise the gates.

Mobile Payments: Pay for hourly parking directly from your phone, or use debit, credit, or coins at the pay station.

Permit holders

Manage your permit online : Set up your account online with your license plate and credit card information, and you can make changes anytime.

Save time: No need to get your permit at City Hall.

Project Timeline

June – December 2024 – City pilot tests a new digital parking payment and enforcement system in the Macdonell Street Parking Lot and uses customer feedback to plan updates in other parking lots and parkades.

May 2025 – City chooses pay stations to update all parking lots and parkades.

July 2025 – City notifies permit holders about plans to manage parking permits online.

August 2025 – City begins emailing people with parking permits to set up their online account and payment method.

September 2025 – City begins installing new signs and traffic safety measures (speed bumps, pavement markings, stop signs, etc.)

All parking permits will be set up in the system by the end of September.

November 2025 – City removes gates at parking lot entrances and exits. New new payment and enforcement systems are in full effect.

If you have a parking permit, please set up your online account by August 15, 2025

In August, you will get an email asking you to set up your parking account and password and method of payment.

Please follow the instructions to set up your account by August 15. Then your monthly payments will happen automatically.

In November, we’ll remove the gates, so you won’t need to tap your card when you exit. Your licence plate and payment method will be stored securely online, so everything happens automatically.

Parking without a permit

In November, when the gates are gone, there will be three easy ways to pay for hourly parking:

Scan the QR code to pay online – enter the parking lot code, your licence plate number and a credit card, or Get the HONK Mobile app to store your licence plate and payment information, or Use Debit, credit or coins at the pay station. You’ll need your licence plate number too.

HONK Mobile charges a $0.35 service fee if you choose to pay online. To avoid the fee, you can use debit, credit or coins at the pay stations.

Questions and answers about changes to downtown Guelph parking lots and parkades

Why is the City changing its parking permits and payment systems?

The parking gates and pay stations are getting older and harder to maintain. Similar to other cities nearby, Guelph is updating its parking lots and parkades to improve customer service.

How will parking be enforced without gates?

The City will use license plate reader cameras to confirm whether you paid for hourly parking or have a permit.

Is Guelph changing the rules for on-street parking?

No.

Hourly parking when the gates are gone

Are hourly parking rates increasing?

No, but HONK Mobile charges a $0.35 service fee if you choose to pay online. To avoid the fee, you can use debit, credit or coins at the pay stations.

What is HONK Mobile?

Honk Mobile is a parking payment option that allows you to pay for parking using a mobile phone. You don’t need an app, and you don’t need to display anything in your vehicle. HONK Mobile uses your license plate to identify your occupied space, eliminating the need for a physical receipt.

Are QR codes secure?

When you scan the code, it should take you to the secure HONK Mobile website https://parking.honkmobile.com. Check the URL before you pay.

If you’re uncertain, you may want to get the HONK Mobile app, or use Credit, Debt or coins at the pay station.

Will I need the HONK Mobile app?

No, but if you use the parking lots and parkades frequently, the app saves your licence plate and payment information. It’s a fast, easy, and secure way to pay.

Parking permits when the gates are gone

Do I need to have an online account?

Yes. When the gates are removed from City parking lots and parkades, your permit, vehicle, licence plate and payment information will be managed online.

Will I need a physical parking pass (card) when the gates are gone?

No. Your parking permit is based on your licence plate. Please ensure your vehicle information is up to date in the portal to avoid penalties or fines.

How do I set up my online parking permit account?

Go to the parking portal

Choose “forgot password” and you’ll get an email to set up a password

Follow the link from the email to login and set up a password

Enter your vehicle, licence plate and credit card information

If you need help setting up your online account, please contact us at [email protected] or 519-831-1260 extension 2888

How many vehicles are allowed per permit?

You can set up two vehicles on your permit

You can only use the permit for one vehicle at a time i.e. if both vehicles are in the same lot at the same time, one can use the permit, and the other will need to pay for hourly parking.

How do I change the vehicle associated with my permit?

Log in to your account.

Choose the permit you wish to change

Choose a temporary (short-term) change, or a permanent replacement.

Enter the vehicle and licence plate information

How do I pay for my permit online?

You can use manual or automatic credit card payments in the parking portal to pay the monthly parking permit amount + $3 transaction fee.

How do I update my contact information?

Log in to your account.

Choose Edit Contact Information

Edit your phone, address or email

How secure is the parking portal?

The parking portal (AIMS) is hosted by a PCI DSS v 3.1 Validated Level 1 Service Provider. This means the City of Guelph’s services related to payment card data processing meet the highest level of security standards defined by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Level 1 is the most stringent, requiring an annual on-site assessment by a Qualified Security Assessor.

