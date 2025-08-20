City advocates for a healthier, more connected, and affordable future at AMO

Guelph, Ont., August 20, 2025 – The City of Guelph joined municipalities from across the province at the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference in Ottawa. City representatives brought forward a set of priorities that reflect the real and growing needs of Guelph’s community.

In meetings with provincial leaders, the City advocated for practical solutions that would improve everyday life for Guelphites, support local businesses, unlock trade potential, and better enable housing in our community.

“We’re advocating for the things that make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. “That means making it easier to get to work, easing goods movement and accessing health care when it’s needed.”

Highlights of Guelph’s advocacy at AMO and why it matters

Expanded funding for the dedicated offload nurse program: Funding the expansion of the dedicated offload nurse program at Guelph General Hospital would reduce emergency room offload times and allow paramedics to respond to urgent calls more quickly.

Upgrades to Highway 6 : Improvements to existing Highway 6 interchanges would support housing growth, improve goods movement, and improve safety and efficiency for all road users.

Partnerships for growth : cross-jurisdictional collaboration is needed to enable densification and housing in Guelph.

Predictable infrastructure funding : A more predictable infrastructure funding model would help Guelph plan better, build strategically, and reduce financial pressure on residents and homebuilders.

Expanded Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care (CPLTC ): Guelph applauded the province's recent commitment to permanently fund the CPLTC program, which empowers paramedics to deliver consistent community-based care. The City further advocated for additional investment to extend expanded compassionate, cost-effective care to 350 more patients annually, with dedicated remote monitoring and palliative care community paramedics.

Improved Provincial Offenses Court operations: updating outdated regulations would ensure that municipally-run Provincial Offences Courts have the funding and tools to process charges in a timely, fair, and sustainable manner.

“These priorities are about building a city where people feel supported,” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer, City of Guelph. “Where they can access care, grow their business, be gainfully employed, and move around freely in a connected community. We’re proud to bring these ideas forward and to keep pushing our vision for a future Guelph.”

The City looks forward to continued collaboration with the Province to turn these priorities into real progress for Guelph and for Ontario.

To learn more about the City’s advocacy priorities at AMO, visit guelph.ca/amo.

Amaka Obi,

Strategic Communications Officer

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

226-332-1865

[email protected]