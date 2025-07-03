City’s Outside Water Use Program moves to Level 1 Yellow

Increased enforcement for excessive outside water use

Guelph, Ont., July 3, 2025 – In response to recent dry weather, the City is changing watering restrictions from level 0 blue to level 1 yellow of the Outside Water Use Program. In level 1 yellow, the Outside Water Use Program is actively enforced by the City’s bylaw officers, who will issue fines or court summons for infractions.

Guelph is a groundwater community. Groundwater comes from rain and melted snow that seeps into open spaces and cracks in soil and rock. As temperatures rise and we experience low precipitation, our water supply infrastructure needs to work harder to keep up with demands, especially during peak water use times. Guelph’s water supply is limited and is greatly dependent on local precipitation, which is why the City promotes responsible and efficient outdoor and indoor water use at all times.

In addition to low rainfall creating dry conditions, other factors that influence watering restrictions include local river flows, how much water the community is using and how much the City is producing or pumping through the system. The City will continue to monitor conditions and work with the Grand River Conservation Authority throughout the summer to decide if water use levels need to change again.

Water conservation tips for level 1 yellow

All outdoor water hoses must use a shut-off nozzle. Do not waste water by allowing hoses to flow indefinitely.

Lawns

Lawn watering is restricted to 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.on alternating dates to reduce the burden on our community’s water system. Odd numbered houses can water lawns on odd numbered dates, and even numbered houses on even dates.

Lawn grasses will stop growing in hot weather and should be allowed to go dormant.

If you must mow your lawn, set your mower blade to its highest setting and only cut your lawn when grass is 7.5 cm (3 inches) tall; this will help your grass grow stronger, deeper roots.

Use oscillating sprinklers that shoot water low to the ground instead of fan­–style sprinklers which lose more water to evaporation and wind.

Gardens

Use mulch in gardens to keep soil moist; add 7-10 cm (3-4 inches).

Use a watering can or soaker hose to water plants at their roots and reduce water lost to evaporation.

Water first thing in the morning or later in the evening.

Choose drought-tolerant plants native to the area and only water plants to get them established.

Recreation

Washing cars and running sprinklers for children’s recreational use is still allowed; be mindful to shut off hoses and sprinklers when not in use.

How to report a concern

To report a possible violation of the Outside Water Use Program:

Use the City’s Report a problem map, or

Fill out a report online through the City’s How can we help you tool

Call 519-837-2529

Please don’t post pictures of private property to social media to report an infraction. Calling or using the City’s online tools are the fastest and most effective ways to report a concern.

Resources

Outside Water Use Program

