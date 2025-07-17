City of Guelph and Thresholds Homes and Supports team up to create deeply affordable housing for seniors living with mental health issues

Guelph, Ont., ​July 17, 2025​ – To help meet the growing need for affordable housing, the City of Guelph has selected Thresholds Homes and Supports (THS) to build and operate 13 deeply affordable rental units at 14 Edinburgh Road South, Guelph. The City is contributing nearly half an acre of City-owned land and up to $1.5 million in federal funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund to support the project.

The new housing will be open to seniors living with mental health issues, offering fully accessible units in a three-storey, sustainably designed building. THS will provide full-time, on-site support services that promote independence, wellness and connection.

“Affordable supportive housing for seniors is exactly what our city needs,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “This urgent need is why Council unanimously approved using this current underperforming piece of City-owned land, while leveraging the federal Housing Accelerator Fund program, to get this project underway. This is the first parcel being used in this way and I’m excited for more opportunities just like this in the future for all types of housing units.”

In February, the City invited proposals from non-profit housing providers to build and operate at least 12 affordable rental units on the site. THS was selected for its strong proposal, commitment to long-term affordability and its history of supporting individuals across the housing continuum in the Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph area.

“We commend the City for taking this step to invest in affordable seniors’ housing in Guelph,” said Eric Philip, Chief Executive Officer of Thresholds Homes and Supports. “The homes at 14 Edinburgh will address a core community need while allowing its residents to contribute to a healthy neighbourhood.”

Rent will be aligned with income supports such as the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP). All units will remain affordable, as per the Provincial definition in the Affordable Residential Unit Bulletin, for at least 99 years.

The City is currently working with THS to coordinate mandatory studies and the signing of the agreement around the transfer of land and funding. Details on the timing of construction will follow.

THS and the City will host a community meet-and-greet with the project team on August 14, 2025 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Sunny Acres Park. Residents and businesses are invited to drop by, learn more and ask questions.

This project is one of the eight initiatives in the City’s Housing Accelerator Fund action plan and one of 30 actions in the City’s Housing Affordability Strategy, which aims to bring more housing that is affordable to Guelph over the next decade.

To learn more or sign up for the project updates, visit thresholdssupports.ca or guelph.ca/housing.

About Thresholds Homes and Supports

Thresholds Homes and Supports works with 860 clients, providing affordable housing and individualized services to improve quality of life and enhanced independence for people experiencing mental health issues.

About the City of Guelph

Guelph is a growing, diverse and vibrant community of about 149,000 people, located about 100 kilometres west of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Guelph’s community partners and business leaders are making a difference locally and globally in agri-food, technology, environmental enterprise and advanced manufacturing industries. The city’s healthy local economy, thriving arts and culture scene, charming neighbourhoods, parks and green spaces make Guelph among the most livable cities in Canada.

