Updated: Notice of Council Vacancy Proceedings

Guelph, Ont., May 28, 2025 – Councillor Dominique O’Rourke has successfully run for election as the Guelph area riding Member of Parliament and has resigned as a Ward 6 Councillor, resulting in a Council vacancy.

Update – June 13

A hybrid information session is available to those interested in submitting their nomination application.



Council Chambers information night for Ward 6 – Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m.



Please contact the City Clerks’ Office (call 519-837-5603 or emailing [email protected]) if you wish to attend virtually or in person. More information will be provided upon RSVPing to the event.

Following the Council meeting on May 27 – with a recommendation from City Clerk’s staff to Council, the Ward 6 vacancy will be filled through an open call for nominations and appointment by Council vote.

Nominations will open June 9 and close July 7 th at 4 p.m.

The meeting to appoint will take place on July 23 rd , where each candidate will be given up to 5 minutes to address Council, followed by a question period.

With the conclusion of candidate addresses, Council will place their votes and the recipient with greater than 50% of the vote of members present will be determined as the successful candidate.

For a full list of requirements to apply, visit municipal elections web page.

Community members and partners can stay up to date by visiting the Council Meetings webpage to view upcoming meetings and agendas as proceedings follow.

