Mayor Cam Guthrie Congratulates Dr. Rene Van Acker on Appointment as University of Guelph President

Guelph, Ont., June 26, 2025 – On behalf of the City of Guelph, Mayor Cam Guthrie extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Rene Van Acker on his appointment as the next President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guelph.

“Dr. Van Acker’s extensive leadership experience and deep commitment to academic excellence make him an outstanding choice to lead one of Canada’s premier institutions,” said Mayor Guthrie. “His dedication to advancing research, fostering innovation, and strengthening community partnerships aligns seamlessly with the values that define both the University and our vibrant city.”

Dr. Van Acker’s distinguished career in academia, including his impactful tenure as Dean of the Ontario Agricultural College, has significantly contributed to the growth of the University’s programs and its global reputation. His leadership promises to inspire students, faculty, and the broader Guelph community.

“The City of Guelph looks forward to collaborating with Dr. Van Acker to enhance opportunities for economic development, sustainability, and community engagement,” added Mayor Guthrie. “We are excited about the future and the positive impact his leadership will bring.”

