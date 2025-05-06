One Water Journey: Indigenous Perspectives with Gimaa (Chief) Stacey Laforme

Honouring Water, Sharing Teachings, Walking Together

Join us for a special land-based learning experience led by Gimaa (Chief) Stacey Laforme, a Knowledge Holder and former Chief from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. This community gathering will celebrate and honour Indigenous knowledge, stories, and our responsibilities to water through storytelling, Teachings, and ceremony where the Speed and Eramosa Rivers meet in the heart of Guelph.

This event is supported by The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan, the City’s first integrated water management strategy that considers drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater as one interconnected system.

The One Water Journey encourages us to think about our connections with water, land, and each other. Guelph is located on the traditional lands of the Attiwonderonk (Neutral), and the Treaty Lands of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Everyone, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, is welcome to join this gathering to build shared responsibility, care, and respect for the waters that sustain us.

Event highlights

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Hooper Street Park, Guelph

Activities include:

Traditional Opening (Smudging & Drumming)

(Smudging & Drumming) Guided Teaching Walk along accessible riverside trails with Water Teachings and historical and cultural insights from Gimaa Stacey Laforme

along accessible riverside trails with Water Teachings and historical and cultural insights from Gimaa Stacey Laforme Land-based and experiential learning at the meeting point of the Eramosa and Speed Rivers —a symbolically and spiritually significant site

—a symbolically and spiritually significant site Tobacco Reflection Ceremony

Catered Indigenous Lunch by CA Culinary Services

by CA Culinary Services Talking Circle & Community Dialogue

Traditional Closing

Why this matters

The Blueprint takes a One Water Approach

This event is supported by The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan—a wholistic approach to managing all aspects of the water cycle within our community, treating all forms of water as a single, integrated system. By walking together, we show and affirm our shared responsibilities to water, land, and each other.

The City of Guelph is working to build respectful, reciprocal and responsible relationships with Indigenous communities. This event is a chance for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn, reflect, and walk together.

We are invited to approach learning with humility, attentive listening, and participation in the important work of truth-telling and re-storying, emphasizing Indigenous perspectives, voices and responsibilities to water and the land.

Registration

This is a free, public event open to all. To help us plan, please register through Eventbrite.

Food and accessibility

Lunch and snacks will be provided by an Indigenous caterer, with efforts to accommodate dietary needs. The guided walk route will follow accessible paths, and there will be tents for resting and a water station. Please bring your own water bottle; there will be a water refill station available.

Those with limited mobility will have full view of the activities from the paths and can actively participate. There will also be learning opportunities in the tents. Please let us know if you need any accessibility accommodations to participate. This event is open and welcome for all attendees to participate in a meaningful way.

Additional accessibility information is provided in the Eventbrite.

Resources

The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan

