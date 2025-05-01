Guelph Fire Department cracking down on Ontario Fire Code violations

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2025 – After a spate of fatal fires in the community, the Guelph Fire Department is taking a zero-tolerance approach to Ontario Fire Code violations and encourages residents to take a moment to ensure working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms are in their dwelling.

“We are reminding everyone how important it is to follow the Ontario Fire Code regulations about having smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your homes,” says Guelph’s Chief Fire Prevention Officer Tony Sabatini. “This isn’t just about following the rules; it’s about saving lives. This crackdown is meant to get people to wake up. A working alarm is a critical early warning system that can help prevent property damage, injuries, and even death in the event of a fire or CO leak, which often happen when people are sleeping. Let’s all work together to protect our community. Remember, safety starts at home!”

In recent months, Fire Prevention Officers have brought charges against property owners for smoke and CO alarm violations, including charges related to two separate dwellings owned by the same landlord resulting in a $7,500 fine. Ontario’s Fire Protection and Prevention Act outlines penalties for non-compliance with the Ontario Fire Code for up to $50,000 in fines, a year of incarceration or both.

Property owners are responsible for ensuring there are working smoke alarms on every level of the residence and carbon monoxide alarms adjacent to all sleeping areas. The same requirements apply whether it is a primary residence, additional dwelling unit, or rental property. Tenants should confirm with their landlord whether working alarms have been installed in their unit and tested on an annual basis.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal reports 111 deaths in Ontario caused by fire in 2024. Locally, Guelph experienced seven fire related deaths over a 12-month period (March 2024 – March 2025), in which most cases, there was no working smoke alarm at all.



