City hosts Ontario Auto Mayor’s event to discuss impacts of tariffs on automotive industry

Guelph, Ont., May 9, 2025 – Today the City of Guelph hosted the Ontario Auto Mayor’s Event for government and industry leaders to discuss the impacts of U.S. tariffs on the automotive industry.

Premier Doug Ford, Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Dominique O’Rourke, MP for Guelph, Mike Schreiner, MPP for Guelph, Joseph Racinsky, MPP Wellington-Halton Hills, Mayors from 22 Ontario municipalities and many automotive industry and municipal representatives attended the event, addressing shared challenges and discussing ways to collaborate amidst tariff uncertainty.

“Ontario’s autoworkers are the best in the world and our government will always have their backs,” said Premier Doug Ford. “In the face of U.S. tariffs, we’re taking action to protect autoworkers and their communities, with billions in new training and support and a clear commitment to stand by our commitments that helped secure $46 billion in electric vehicle and EV battery investments here in Ontario.”

The group acknowledged the serious challenges that the industry and impacted communities could face during this time of shifting trade dynamics and discussed ways to come together to protect and grow the auto economies.

“Hosting today’s Ontario Auto Mayors meeting in Guelph was an honour,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “This gathering underscores the vital role our auto industry plays in driving economic growth and innovation. We’re grateful for the collaboration and shared vision that strengthens our communities and secures a prosperous future for Ontario. With the U.S. tariffs foremost in everyone’s mind, today’s gathering comes at an ideal time. I’d like to especially thank Premier Ford for visiting Guelph and participating in this important gathering of Ontario Auto Mayors.”

Collaboration across the automotive industry alongside strong support from the provincial government is essential to drive innovation and strengthen supply chains.

“Thank you to the City of Guelph for hosting today’s meeting. Our 2025 Action Plan focuses on key priorities such as addressing tariffs, boosting competitiveness, expanding EV infrastructure, and building a strong critical minerals and battery supply chain to grow the sector and local jobs. Premier Doug Ford’s participation and support shows the value of strong collaboration across all levels of government.” – Mayor Rob Burton, Chair of the Ontario Auto Mayors and Mayor of Oakville.

Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair of the Board of Linamar Corporation, joined as keynote speaker to share industry updates.

Background

The Ontario Auto Mayors work collaboratively at the provincial and federal levels to promote awareness, advocacy and strategic policy initiatives to further strengthen the Canadian economy through advancements and investments in the automotive sector. The group meets twice a year to discuss emerging trends, share best practices, and coordinate efforts to support the growth and sustainability of the automotive industry in Ontario.

