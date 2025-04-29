Water Barrier install for downtown patios starting May 3

Guelph, ON, Apil 29, 2025 – The City is gearing up for another summer of the seasonal patio program.

Staff will be installing water barriers throughout the downtown core on two separate weekends in May. The first installation window is betweenMay 3 and 4. The second installation window is between May 17 and 18.

Businesses participating in the program will occupy on-street parking spaces primarily along Wyndham Street North, Macdonell Street and Carden Street.

Reduced available parking.

On-street public parking will be reduced in specific areas for the roadway patios, so drivers are encouraged to use the parkades.

Alternatively, visitors to the downtown are encouraged to bike, walk, or take Guelph Transit.

Bicycle lanes will not be affected. However, there will be increased truck traffic as workers offload the barriers.

Select Accessible Parking Spots Relocated

To accommodate patios, one accessible parking spot on Wyndham Street North, have will be relocated for the duration of the patio season. This spot was previously located in front of Brothers Brewing Co. and will be relocated to 21 Wyndham Street North. The spot will return to its original location on September 28.

