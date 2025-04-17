Silvercreek Parkway North lane closure starting April 28

Woodlawn Road to Speedvale Avenue West

Notice date: April 17, 2025

About the project

The City is improving Silvercreek Parkway North between Woodlawn Road and Speedvale Avenue West in two phases. Phase 1 spans from Woodlawn Road to Campbell Road and Phase 2 spans from Campbell Road to Speedvale Avenue West.

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to complete the remainder of work associated with the watermain and sanitary sewers upgrades on Phase 2. The remainder of the work includes road restoration, multi-use path restoration, traffic signal upgrades and landscape restoration.

Capital Paving Inc. will also complete surface paving and line painting from Woodlawn Road to Speedvale Avenue West.

Work begins April 28

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 28, and will take approximately 5 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Silvercreek Parkway North lane reductions starting April 28

Northbound traffic will not be permitted from Campbell Road to Speedvale Avenue from April 28 to approximately May 12.

From May 12 to the completion of the project, Northbound traffic will not be permitted from Woodlawn Road to Speedvale Avenue.

Southbound traffic will be facilitated throughout the project, however construction activities may limit traffic speeds and movement. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be facilitated through the construction site, although some

impacts may be experienced.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and effort will be made to keep driveways accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 20 will remain in service throughout the project. Temporary detours may be required on a short-term basis and will be communicated in advance. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

For construction inquiries, please contact:

Mark Gosnell, Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-821-1550

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

For project inquiries, please contact:

Anindita Datta, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2756

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]