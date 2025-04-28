Sanitary sewer repair starting April 29, 2025

Speedvale Avenue East

Notice Date: April 28, 2025

About this project

Speedvale Ave East sanitary sewer repair work begins on April 29, 2025.

Location

55-75 Speedvale Ave E, beside Magic 106.1 radio station (along the bridge).

Through the City of Guelph’s preventative maintenance program an important sanitary sewer repair on Speedvale Ave East has been identified. The repair work begins April 29th 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Road Closure and Property Access

Access to driveways in the construction area will be maintained. East and West bound traffic will be reduced to one lane each way for the duration of the project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Wastewater Services

519-837-5629

[email protected]