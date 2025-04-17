Notice of intention to designate: 54 Paisley Street

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 54 Paisley Street as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

54 Paisley Street is on the south side of Paisley Street between Dublin Street North and Glasgow Street North. It bears the legal description of Plan 8, Lot 593.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

54 Paisley Street is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets three of the nine prescribed criteria for determining design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value, as per Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22.

Design/Physical Value

54 Paisley Street meets criterion 1 because it is representative of building with Guelph’s local limestone.

Historical/Associative Value

54 Paisley Street meets criterion 5 because initially as a factory it connects to the early industrial and manufacturing history of the area. The parallel use as a residence also connects to the working-class history of the community.

Contextual Value

54 Paisley Street meets criterion 7 because it contributes to the understanding of early industrial and working-class history with connections to the growing commercial core of the City.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 54 Paisley Street should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including:

Single-storey, horizontal massing

Symmetrical Georgian facade

Exterior limestone walls, including:

Hammer-dressed lintels

Projecting sills

Original doorways, including:

Doorframe pilasters, transom windows and projecting cornice

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the heritage designation bylaw.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated April 8, 2025 at www.guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation bylaw which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the bylaw may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Imogen Goldie (she/her), MPlan | Project Manager, Heritage Planning

Planning Services 519-837-5616x 4240

[email protected]