The Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement project focuses on replacing the sanitary sewer and watermain infrastructure along Wellington Street which is reaching the end of its life. These services will be increased in size to support housing growth within the downtown area. Sanitary sewer will also be replaced and increased in size along Wyndham Street South.

On Wyndham Street South, the existing on-street bike lanes will be upgraded to in-boulevard cycle tracks like College Avenue, with some extension of the cycling network to connect to the bike lanes on Wyndham Street south of the Speed River.

This project will help to alleviate capacity restrictions in our overburdened infrastructure and open development opportunities within Downtown Guelph, south of the Metrolinx railway corridor.

Timeline of construction

Construction is starting the week of April 21, 2025 at the Gordon Street and Wellington Street East intersection. Construction will take place in two stages:

Stage 1: Wellington Street East This stage will last until approximately the end of June. Work is happening on Wellington Street East from Gordon Street to Wyndham Street South and includes sewer and watermain replacement and restoration of the roadway. There will be lane reductions on Wellington Street East while the work is taking place. There will be one lane of traffic in each direction, with some left turns restricted at intersections.



Stage 2: Wyndham Street South This stage is expected to be completed approximately from July to September 2025. The work on Wyndham Street South includes replacing the sanitary sewer and reconstructing the roadway, including the upgrade of on-street bike lanes to cycle tracks. During this time, Wyndham Street South will be completely closed from Wellington Street East to Farquhar Street.



Business and pedestrian access

Both pedestrian and business access will be maintained throughout the construction.

The businesses on the northwest side of Wellington Street East can be accessed through rear entrances on Surrey Street East. The businesses on the southeast side of Wellington Street East can be accessed through their typical entrances.

Guelph Transit

During Stage 1, Bus stop 802 (in front of Kentucky Fried Chicken) for Guelph Transit Route 8 will be temporarily closed during construction.

During Stage 2, Bus stops 801 (in front of Guelph Police Services) and 297 (in front of 70 Fountain Street) will be temporarily closed for the duration of construction.

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Stay Informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit the Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement page.

For more Information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]

Maxine Koehler, Project Coordinator

Design and Construction

City of Guelph

[email protected]