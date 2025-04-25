Downtown transformation: Have your say on the design of Wyndham Street North and St. George’s Square

Guelph, Ont., April 23, 2025 – We’re hosting another public open house at City Hall for the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP)!

This open house will focus on the design of Wyndham Street North and the preferred concept for St. George’s Square. We’ll have display boards and activities for you to look at and provide feedback on. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and provide insights.

When:

Thursday, May 1

6 to 8 p.m.

Where:

City Hall galleria

1 Carden Street, Guelph

Can’t be there in person? Join us virtually! From April 29 to May 29, you can get more information and provide feedback at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/downtown-renewal.

For more Information

Reg Russwurm, Manager, Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2765

[email protected]