Cork Street East lane reduction starting April 22

51 Cork Street East to Wyndham Street North

Notice date: April 14, 2025

About the project

Ersman Const. Inc. is removing and repairing concrete sidewalk to confirm the location of the sanitary service at 55 Cork Street East.

For more information about this work, please contact Connor Behenna at [email protected].

The city is supporting this project by allowing the contractor to set up a lane reduction at this location.

Work begins April 22

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, April 22 and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Cork Street East

There will be parking lane reductions on Cork Street East during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The South sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 55 Cork Street East during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Norfolk Street and Wyndham Street North to use the North sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Connor Behenna

Project Manager/Estimator

Ersman Const. Inc.

35 Durward Place, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E5

Cell: 226-755-0007

Office: 519-594-0003

Email: [email protected]