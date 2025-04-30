City of Guelph awards $125,000 to five projects through the Equity in Action Fund

Guelph, Ont., April 30, 2025 – The City has awarded $125,000 to five exceptional projects through the Equity in Action Fund. These initiatives, selected for their proposed work with equity-deserving communities, will receive funding to further their positive impacts within the community.

The Equity in Action Fund is a one-time funding opportunity that supports Guelph-based registered not-for-profit or charitable organizations. This funding opportunity provides financial support to equity-focused initiatives and initiatives that promote the ‘Supporting Community Well-being’ focus of the City’s Future Guelph Strategic Plan.

The funding was awarded to initiatives that excelled in meeting the fund’s criteria, showed a strong commitment to addressing community needs and are well-positioned to create lasting positive impacts.

Below is a list and a brief description of the awarded projects:

Culturally Inclusive feasts hosted by Family and Children Services: This project will host two feasts designed for First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities in Guelph.

hosted by Family and Children Services: This project will host two feasts designed for First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities in Guelph. Community engagement and storytelling hosted by Art Gallery of Guelph (AGG): Collaborating with Indigenous community members, this project will activate AGG’s collection of Indigenous art.

hosted by Art Gallery of Guelph (AGG): Collaborating with Indigenous community members, this project will activate AGG’s collection of Indigenous art. Community FEWD project hosted by Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition: Community FEWD focuses on redistributing surplus food through partnerships with local organizations.

hosted by Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition: Community FEWD focuses on redistributing surplus food through partnerships with local organizations. Queer print project (QPP) hosted by Art Not Shame: The QPP will conduct screen-printing workshops that empower participants to craft and share narratives reflecting their identities and lived experiences.

hosted by Art Not Shame: The QPP will conduct screen-printing workshops that empower participants to craft and share narratives reflecting their identities and lived experiences. Flash readers after school project hosted by Children’s Reading Room: This project will provide group read-aloud sessions, one-on-one reading support, and assistance in selecting appropriate books for underserved children in the Onward Willow community.

“Everyone’s experience of our community is unique, shaped by our individual backgrounds, identities and needs. The Equity in Action Fund is a reflection of our commitment to supporting greater equity in our community and providing opportunities for everyone to thrive in Guelph,” said Alex Goss, manager, Equity and Community Investment. “The projects awarded did not just exceed the funding criteria, but they also show great signs of being very impactful to our Guelph community. We are certainly looking forward to seeing the long-term impacts they’ll have.”

For more information about the Equity in Action Fund, please visit Equity in Action Fund – City of Guelph

Media Contact

Amaka Obi,

Communications

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

226-332-1865

[email protected]