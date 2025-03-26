Share your thoughts on the proposed Official Plan Amendment relating to Downtown heights

Guelph, Ont., March 28, 2025 – The Official Plan Amendment (OPA) is being brought back to City Council for a public meeting and decision (view the official notice) on April 8. You can have your voice heard at the public meeting by joining virtually or in person, or by sending in comments before April 4.

In the fall, we reached out to the community to learn about what taller buildings in the Downtown area would mean to you. Through those conversations and surveys, we heard that:

Increasing access to housing is important,

More people living and working in the Downtown is good for our economy, and

Protecting Guelph’s heritage and charm is a shared value among much of the community.

We also heard a lot of feedback specifically about how tall buildings should be permitted in specific blocks.

Our team listened and learned from the collective voice of the over 400 people who participated. This feedback was combined with research, best practices and directions from existing plans and legislation to develop the proposed OPA for Guelph.

Find out more about the proposed amendments in detail at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/downtown-heights.

You can join in person at the public meeting and decision

Statutory public meeting

This is a statutory public meeting and decision during a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person:

When:

Tuesday, April 8

4 p.m.

Where:

Council Chambers

1 Carden Street, Guelph

The agenda and full report will be posted on the Council calendar on March 27. The community is invited to speak or send in comments by 10 a.m. on Friday, April 4.

For more information

Stacey Laughlin, Downtown Revitalization Advisor

Economic Development and Tourism

519-822-1260 ext. 2327

[email protected]