One person dead, another in serious condition after morning townhouse fire

Guelph, Ont., March 19, 2025 – Guelph Fire Department responded to multiple calls of a townhouse fire on Sunset Road just before 7 a.m. this morning. Guelph Police Service was first to arrive on scene and confirmed that two occupants had self-evacuated the building, but two others remained trapped inside.

First-arriving fire crews encountered flames and large amounts of smoke from the front door when they made entry to begin search and rescue operations. One occupant was extricated from the basement without vital signs and care was transferred to paramedics from Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services (GWPS). Regrettably, this person was pronounced deceased on scene. Another crew entered the building and located and removed a second occupant from the first floor. Care for this patient was also transferred to paramedics from GWPS and transported with serious injuries to Guelph General Hospital. One dog was rescued from the townhouse. Five stations responded to the fire. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and they will be responding to lead the investigation into the fire’s origin, cause and circumstances.

The presence of working smoke alarms on each level is to be established through the fire investigation process. The Guelph Fire Department urges all owners, residents and property managers to check that each level of their home has a functional smoke alarm installed. In addition, Guelph Fire urges residents to test alarms monthly, replace the batteries every year, gently vacuum dust and cobwebs from the alarms, replace smoke alarms that are older than ten years, and that occupants practice a home escape plan.

