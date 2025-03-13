Notice of Decision for Proposed Official Plan Amendment and Community Planning Permit Bylaw

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.

Subject lands

Stone Road and Edinburgh Road modified Strategic Growth Area (Map-1 below).

Public Meeting and Decision:

April 8, 2025, 4 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person in Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street Guelph

City staff will be providing a recommendation to Council on this application.

Purpose and effect of the proposed amendment and bylaw

The purpose of this meeting is to provide a recommendation to Council on the proposed Official Plan Amendment and Community Planning Permit Bylaw.

The purpose of the amendment and proposed bylaw is to align with the City’s vision to address evolving housing needs by promoting the development of affordable, equitable and diverse communities in Guelph. The proposed amendment will help reduce housing barriers by streamlining the development approvals process while incentivizing affordable housing development.

The proposed amendment and bylaw is for the Stone Road and Edinburgh Road modified Strategic Growth Area (Map-1). The Community Planning Permit System (CPPS) is a land-use planning tool that combines Zoning Bylaw Amendments, Minor Variances, and Site Plan applications into a single application and approval process. To implement a CPPS, an Official Plan Amendment and Community Planning Permit Bylaw are required.

An Official Plan amendment is required to:

Set the boundaries of the Community Planning Permit Area

Provide the statutory implementation policies relating to the Community Planning Permit Bylaw

Permit greater height and density on certain properties by updating land-use designations.

The proposed Community Planning Permit Bylaw implements the proposed Official Plan Amendment and will identify:

Permitted and discretionary land uses and development standards, such as building heights and setbacks, parking requirements, open space and common amenity area requirements.

When an application is deemed a Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3 permit, and the related range of variations that may be approved by staff or, where required, by Council without need for amendment to the by-law for some standards

The procedures for reviewing Community Planning Permit applications

The percentage of additional units required to be affordable housing that are enabled by increases in height and/or density, or the cash-in-lieu equivalent.

Additional information

Documents relating to the proposed official plan amendment and Community Planning Permit bylaw for enabling and implementing the CPPS will be available on March 27, 2025. To view them online, you can:

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/community-planning-permit-system

Go to guelph.ca/agenda to view the staff report and Council documents

For more information, please contact:

Dawson McKenzie, Planner II, Community and Affordable Housing

Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260

[email protected]

How to get involved:

Any person may attend the meeting in-person or online, and/or provide written or verbal comments on these applications.

If you would like to register to speak to City Council and/or submit written comments about the proposed Official Plan amendment and Community Planning Permit Bylaw, please do so no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025.

You can register to speak to City Council at the decision meeting in the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

Call 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching the hybrid public meeting have the opportunity to speak.

You can submit written comments to be included in the Council agenda in the following ways:

Email [email protected] and [email protected]

and Drop off in-person at the Service Guelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Send by regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

Written comments must be received by Friday, April 4, 2025 at 10 a.m. to be included in the Council agenda.

Appeals information

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the bylaw will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the bylaw is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of collection of personal information

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 ext. 2349 or [email protected].