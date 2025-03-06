Multidimensional Reggae Queen Radiates Love

Ammoye offers her smooth voice, uplifting stage presence, and inspirational lyrics

GUELPH, ON March 6, 2025 — Seven-time JUNO nominee Ammoye offers a fresh take on reggae music, while keeping it familiar and honouring her heritage. Music fans and critics have called her the “next big thing” in Canadian reggae. Experience this feel-good-for-your-soul concert in River Run’s intimate Studio Theatre on Friday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

Ammoye grew up listening to reggae in Clarendon, Jamaica, before moving to Toronto as a teenager, and she has been making waves on the Canadian music scene ever since. She has earned seven JUNO nominations for Reggae Recording of the Year and has won several respected awards, including the Rideau Award at Mundial Montreal in 2022.

The multidimensional singer blends old-school rocksteady sounds with dancehall, dubstep, gospel, soul, and R&B for a new and original style of reggae. Ammoye’s silky vocals are captivating, as are the stories and ideas she sings about.

“It’s about coming together, not tearing each other apart,” she sings. Ammoye’s lyrics are focused on themes of social justice, compassion, forgiveness, empowerment, and the importance of standing up for what is right. She has an uplifting presence in her performance, radiating light and love to the audience.

In 2019, Ammoye represented Canada at The Grammy Showcase during Grammy Week in Los Angeles. In 2021, she made reggae music history, opening the JUNOs with Kirk Diamond and Tome.

The world has caught on to the talents of Ammoye — she has been invited to perform around the globe, including at the legendary New Skool Rules Music Festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands (2019), and at Festival CoMA in Brazil (2022).

This show is part of Borealis Music Series, showcasing some of Canada’s most exciting indie artists thanks to Series Sponsor Borealis Grille & Bar. 2024/25 LOTS ON Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth also invests heavily in the Canadian music scene, alongside Ontario Arts Council and the Government of Ontario.

Tickets to Ammoye are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years. Sliding Scale pricing is also offered for this show, with tickets available for $20 or $10. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/ammoye25/.

