Help us design three City playgrounds on track for replacement in 2026

Share your vision by March 30

Guelph, Ont., March 3, 2025—Your input can help shape three City of Guelph playgrounds scheduled for replacement in 2026: O’Connor Lane Park, Severn Drive Park and Woodland Glen Park.

Tell us your neighbourhood playground vision. We’d like to know:

What kind of equipment you would like to see,

What you like about the existing playgrounds, and

The specific accessibility features you would like to see included in the new design.

This first phase of engagement is open on Have Your Say until March 30. We’ll take your feedback to prepare two design options for each playground and come back later this year for phase two, where we’ll share the designs for the community to vote on. Once the designs for each playground are decided, the projects will be tendered out and construction will take place in 2026. Detailed construction timelines will be shared closer to the construction start date.

To get the latest information on this year’s playground replacement, be sure to sign up for project updates through Have Your Say.

About the playground replacement process

Each year, budget permitting, we work on several playground lifecycle replacement projects throughout the city. When we replace play equipment, we consider community input, available budget, maintenance needs and how to make the play equipment fun for everyone. Your participation helps us choose the right play equipment for your neighbourhood.

Playgrounds are replaced approximately every 20 years, pending Council approval. If your local playground isn’t on our list this year, chances are it’s not quite time for it to be replaced.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]