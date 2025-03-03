Guelph opens applications for youth-led climate action fund

Guelph, Ont., March 3, 2025 – The City of Guelph is excited to announce the opening of applications for the Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF) micro-grant program. This initiative seeks to empower youth by equipping them with the necessary resources and support to achieve our collective environmental stewardship goals. Here are the highlights for this year’s program:

This program is aimed at youth who are passionate about designing and implementing climate change solutions in Guelph.

The YCAF program is open to youth aged 15-24.

$120,000 is available through this micro-grant program. Applicants can apply for funding for projects ranging from $1,500 to $7,000.

“We are pleased to once again implement the Youth Climate Action Fund in Guelph. The success of last year’s program demonstrated its profound impact on our community. We are eager to once again support our youth as they bring their innovative climate solutions to life. I am confident that the Youth Climate Action Fund will continue to empower our young people to address climate change locally,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Youth-led projects may include things like community gardening, tree planting, reforestation, and urban farming; public education campaigns; climate resilience workshops; recycling or waste reduction initiatives; active transportation campaigns at schools; greenhouse gas emission reduction programs; and more. Applicants who received funding from last year’s program can reapply with fresh and innovative project ideas.

“To help youth succeed, we urge Guelph schools, clubs, colleges, and universities to actively support young people with their applications,” said Alex Goss, Manager of Equity and Community Investment. “Guelph boasts numerous organizations dedicated to supporting youth. By combining their passion with organizational backing and government funding, we are paving the way for success.”

Guelph is one of six Canadian cities and one of 100 international cities chosen to receive a micro-grant through the Youth Climate Action Fund from Bloomberg Philanthropies for the second year in a row.

Learn more about the Youth Climate Action Fund micro-grant program and how to apply to receive funding. Applications will be received online until April 4 by 4 p.m.

About the Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund

Kickstarted at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Innovation Studio at COP28, as a part of the Local Climate Action Summit, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund provides cities with the tools, techniques, and supports to leverage innovation approaches that invite and foster robust youth collaboration in climate problem-solving and policymaking. The program will be delivered by United Cities and Local Governments in partnership with the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University. C40 Cities and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy will collaborate as learning partners.

