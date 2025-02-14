Wyndham Street temporary sidewalk and parking lane closures starting February 11

Woolwich Street to Carden Street

Notice date: February 14, 2025

About the project

Please be advised that Enbridge Gas will be relocating and upgrading below-ground natural gas pipelines.

This work will be undertaken by Aecon Utilities and involves borehole drilling and digging along Wyndham Street North from Carden Street to Woolwich Street.

Every effort will be made to avoid damage to properties and to restore them to pre-construction conditions. The municipality, as well as all affected utilities, will be contacted to determine the location of any underground services in advance of any digging.

In the unlikely event that outages of telephone, internet, cable service or other utilities are experienced, please advise the contractor’s site supervisor (Paul G. of Aecon Utilities at 519-577-9462) for repairs to be arranged or call your local telephone or internet/television provider.

Work begins February 11

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, February 11. This project is anticipated to be completed by late June 2025.

Wyndham Street North temporary sidewalk and parking lane closure

Construction will be completed in phases, so there will be isolated sidewalk and parking lane closures along Wyndham Street North.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Paul G. of Aecon Utilities at 519-577-9462.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to buildings in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

It is expected that the following bus stops will be affected at some point during construction: 302, 397, 6082, 1001, 1130, and 5830. Visit guelphtransit.ca for more information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Utility contacts:

Paul G.

Aecon Utilities

519-577-9462

Kevin S.

Enbridge Gas

519-635-9488

Paul D.

Lakeside Gas

519-835-2692

City of Guelph contacts:

Andrew Miller, P.Eng, PMP | Project Engineer

D&C, Infrastructure, Development, & Environment Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

Mobile 226-332-3274

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]