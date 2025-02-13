Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on February 11, 2025:

By-law (2025) – 21042 and (2025) – 21043 to designate a Community Improvement Project Area for purposes of Affordable Housing and to adopt the City of Guelph Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan. For more information about the City of Guelph Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan visit: https://guelph.ca/business/cip/

For more information about any of the above contact Christine Chapman, Manager of Economic Development at 519-803-3227, or email at [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on March 4, 2025, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].