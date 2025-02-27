Hey! Bring on the bagpipes and kilts for a night of Electric Celtic rock

Mudmen are set to bring the house down, yet again

GUELPH, ON February 27, 2025 — Canada’s favourite Celtic rockers return to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. With over 3,000 shows to date, these guys know how to put on a good show and have a blast while doing it. Sponsored by Series Sponsors Sleeman Breweries and Spring Mill Distillery, this concert is part of the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, which features exciting Canadian and international music icons.

A couple of years ago, the band celebrated their 25th anniversary. And what a fun musical career they have had. Mudmen’s music has been featured on Xbox and PlayStation games, NBC’s The Black Donnellys, WWE Wrestling, Don Cherry’s Rock’ em Sock’ em hockey videos, Bob & Doug McKenzie’s Two-Four Anniversary on CBC, HBO’S Shameless, and Hockey Night in Canada’s Coach’s Corner. They have also had six music videos featured on Much Music and MTV top 20 countdowns.

Mudmen have truly become a part of Canada’s pop culture, but most of all, they are loved for their boisterous, energetic live performances. They have released eleven studio albums since their self-titled 2001 debut and are best known for their singles “5 O’Clock,” “Saturday,” and “Drink and Fight.” They also do rockin’ covers such as Spirit of the West’s “Home for a Rest” and AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)”.

The band was formed by brothers and bagpipers Robby and Sandy Campbell. They have been “playing the pipes” since the age of 13 in their small, southwestern Ontario hometown of Alvinston. In the early 90s, they signed with EMI as The Campbell Brothers. A few years later, their band grew by a few members, and they officially became Mudmen.

The story behind their band name is simple but charming. Before making music professionally, the brothers made cash mixing mortar and carrying bricks for bricklayers. They were, essentially, men with mud — mudmen. The brothers, still playing the pipes, remain as the only original band members. The rest of the lineup includes Colin Amey (lead singer, acoustic guitar), Emmett Glancie (bass), Andy Gingerich (drums), and Alex Showdra (electric guitar, banjo, mandolin).

This show is part of River Run’s 2024/25 LOTS ON Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth, who generously invests in our community.

Tickets to the Mudmen are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/mudmen25/.

