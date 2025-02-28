Overhead electrical work on Eramosa Road starting week of March 10

Eramosa Road across from 17, 22 Orchard Crescent

Notice date: February 28, 2025

About the project

Alectra Utilities will be rebuilding the electrical distribution system along Eramosa Road, across from 17 Orchard Crescent and 22 Orchard Crescent. The scope will include the replacement of poles, anchors, and conductor. As a part of the rebuild, the existing 55 feet poles will be replaced with poles of the same height to maintain current construction standards.

Tree trimming will be necessary in some areas to maintain safe clearances from the overhead power lines. This work is critical to Alectra maintaining a reliable electricity service for customers. Davey Tree Expert Co. will be responsible for tree trimming. They are a certified utility arborist that trims trees according to industry standards. Additionally, Davey Tree Expert Co. will remove all debris resulting from this work.

Construction schedule

Work is scheduled to start during the second week of March and is expected to take about five days to complete. Most of the construction will occur during weekdays between the hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm.

An interruption to your electrical service may be required to facilitate the change to the new infrastructure. If your power will be affected, you will receive notifications by phone or by notice on your front door/business. Please ensure that your primary contact phone number attached to your Alectra Utilities / Guelph Hydro account is current.

Lane reductions and detours

There will be lane closure on Eramosa Rd for the duration of the project. On street parking may be restricted. However, two-way traffic will be always maintained.

Property and business access and parking

Every effort will be made to avoid disruption to your property. The contractor will provide at least 24 hours’ notice if there will be any disruption to driveway access.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this construction period. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

City of Guelph contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

Alectra contact:

Stefan Ranisavljevic

289-834-4395