Edinburgh Road environmental assessment: project update

Guelph, Ont., February 20, 2025 – After careful consideration, the City of Guelph is pausing its Edinburgh Road environmental assessment originally set to begin early this year.

The environmental assessment is meant to examine a full range of alternatives to maintain the safety and connectivity at the Edinburgh Road level rail crossing along the Metrolinx Kitchener GO line. The contract for the project was awarded in 2024.

To achieve a fully funded capital budget and forecast, the budget to implement the Edinburgh Road rail crossing improvements recommended by the environmental assessment was deferred from the 2025 10-year capital budget forecast. If the City proceeded at this time, any findings from the environmental assessment would expire before the project was appropriately funded. Pausing the project allows the City to maintain fiscal responsibility and focus on other projects in the capital budget, such as meeting Guelph’s housing needs.

There are no safety implications to the public by pausing this work. Any work completed to date will remain relevant when the project resumes at some point in the future. The existing level rail crossing continues to operate safely and in compliance with Transport Canada regulations.

The City remains committed to making it easier to get around and supportive of improving regional rail connections for people in Guelph.

