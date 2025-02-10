City of Guelph prepares for potential U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions

Guelph, Ont., February 10, 2025 – The City of Guelph is closely monitoring the situation as the U.S. government considers imposing new tariffs on Canadian goods. The City has launched a new Trade and Tariff Resource Hub with information to support local businesses. We understand the challenges that new tariffs and trade disruptions will present for local businesses, workers, and the broader Canadian economy and remain committed to supporting local and Canadian suppliers during this time.

“The city’s substantial manufacturing, industrial, and commercial sectors are closely tied to international commerce,” explained Mayor Cam Guthrie. “With many thousands of jobs potentially affected, we cannot sit idly by. We must ensure that each one of us supports our local economy and buys Canadian. We need to take the extra steps to research where our products are made.”

Currently about 98.5 per cent of the City of Guelph’s purchases come from Canadian vendors. Of these purchases, 29 per cent are sourced from businesses based out of Guelph. “While we prioritize local suppliers, we recognize the complex nature of supply chains” explains Tara Baker, chief administrative officer, City of Guelph. “Many products purchased by the City, even from Canadian suppliers, may contain components manufactured in the U.S. or elsewhere. We want to emphasize that the City of Guelph understands the complexities of the situation and remains committed to working with all levels of government to advocate for the protection of local jobs and the economic well-being of Guelph and Canada as a whole.”

More information, including support for local businesses, is available on the City’s Trade and Tariff Resource Hub web page. This resource will be updated as the situation evolves.

City of Guelph staff are currently reviewing procurement practices in light of the potential tariffs. Should any changes be necessary, they will be promptly presented to the Mayor and council for consideration.

A group of business service providers has been created to co-ordinate local supports for, and hear concerns from, Guelph’s business community to ensure that decision makers are well informed on the developing tariff impacts.

Through the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Ontario Big City Mayors Caucus, the City of Guelph is working their partners to highlight the harm that tariffs and trade disruption will have within both countries.

