City of Guelph celebrates official opening of 65 Delhi Street Transitional Housing Facility

Guelph, Ont., February 21, 2025 – The City of Guelph is celebrating the official opening of the 65 Delhi Street Transitional Housing Facility, in partnership with the County of Wellington, the federal government and Thresholds Homes and Supports.

The new facility will provide 28 beds to help people experiencing homelessness access stable housing and vital support services. The County of Wellington will operate the facility, with 24/7 support services provided by Thresholds Homes and Supports.

“This transitional housing project is an important step forward for our community, providing essential support and shelter for those in need. Council was pleased to support this initiative through the contribution of land and funding to the County of Wellington,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Together, we are building a more inclusive and compassionate Guelph, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.”

In January 2021, the City of Guelph contributed the property at 65 Delhi Street to the County of Wellington and has since provided $3.1 million in funding to support the facility’s construction. The project also received $4.6 million in federal funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative.

The County of Wellington is the designated service system manager for social services in Guelph and Wellington County.

To learn more about the 65 Delhi Street Transitional Housing Facility, please visit wellington.ca/65Delhi.

